Targa Resources, Envestnet rise on moves into MidCap 400

Jun. 03, 2021 5:42 PM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP), ENVENV, TCF, CLGX, TRGPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is up 6.8% after hours after news that it's going to join the S&P MidCap 400 index.
  • It's moving in to replace CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), which is set to be acquired by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners.
  • Also, Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is up 7.2% on a similar move into the MidCap 400. It's coming in to replace TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF), which is set to be acquired by S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares.
  • Those move are effective before the open of trading Wednesday, June 9.
