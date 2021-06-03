Targa Resources, Envestnet rise on moves into MidCap 400
Jun. 03, 2021
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is up 6.8% after hours after news that it's going to join the S&P MidCap 400 index.
- It's moving in to replace CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), which is set to be acquired by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners.
- Also, Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is up 7.2% on a similar move into the MidCap 400. It's coming in to replace TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF), which is set to be acquired by S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares.
- Those move are effective before the open of trading Wednesday, June 9.