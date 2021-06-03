NGL Energy Partners plunges to large loss, hurt by winter storm
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) -15.6% post-market after reporting a much larger than forecast FQ4 loss and a 42% Y/Y drop in adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to $94.3M, driven by lower volumes in each operating segment.
- NGL says it processed 1.4M bbl/day of water during the quarter, down 17.6% Y/Y, primarily due to lower development activity and production volumes through the past year along with the impact from winter storm Uri.
- Q3 crude oil logistics operating income fell due to lower activity on the Grand Mesa Pipeline, primarily due to the bankruptcy court's approved rejection of the Extraction transportation agreement.
- February's winter storm Uri reduced volumes at the lease in all areas of operations and hurt refinery demand due to extensive outages on the Gulf Coast.
- NGL expects to generate excess cash flow in FY 2022, which will be utilized toward paying down debt and improving leverage.
- "We are looking forward to seeing increased utilization of our existing asset platform to deliver excess free cash flow for deleveraging and the eventual reinstatement of our distributions," NGL CEO Mike Krimbill says.