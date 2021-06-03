Ready Capital prices $100M public offering
Jun. 03, 2021 5:57 PM ETReady Capital Corporation (RC)RCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) prices an underwritten public offering of 4M shares of its 6.50% series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share; gross proceeds of $100M
- Company also granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of the preferred stock at the public offering price.
- Net proceeds to be contributed to its operating partnership, Sutherland Partners, which in turn will use the net proceeds to redeem, in whole or in part, its 8.625% Series B Cumlative Preferred Stock and its 7.625% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and may use the remainder of the net proceeds, if any, for general business purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings outstanding under our loan repurchase agreements or credit facilities.