Ready Capital prices $100M public offering

  • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) prices an underwritten public offering of 4M shares of its 6.50% series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share; gross proceeds of $100M
  • Company also granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of the preferred stock at the public offering price.
  • Net proceeds to be contributed to its operating partnership, Sutherland Partners, which in turn will use the net proceeds to redeem, in whole or in part, its 8.625% Series B Cumlative Preferred Stock and its 7.625% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and may use the remainder of the net proceeds, if any, for general business purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings outstanding under our loan repurchase agreements or credit facilities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.