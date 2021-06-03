Pershing Square SPAC slides 7% on report of near-deal with Universal Music Group

  • Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) has slipped 6.7% postmarket after reports that it's close to sealing the biggest deal for a special-purpose acquisition company ever - a transaction with Universal Music Group (OTCPK:VIVHY).
  • That deal would value the music business around $40B, Dow Jones reports, and an enterprise value of about $42B.
  • And that would surpass the $35B valuation that Singapore ride-hailing company Grab Holdings saw in a similar deal, according to Dealogic.
  • The deal isn't certain but could be reached in the next few weeks, according to the reports.
  • Universal Music Group - majority owned by French media conglomerate Vivendi, though Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) has a 20% stake - is the world's biggest music company, surpassing "big three" rivals Sony Music (NYSE:SONY) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.