Pershing Square SPAC slides 7% on report of near-deal with Universal Music Group
Jun. 03, 2021 6:06 PM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) has slipped 6.7% postmarket after reports that it's close to sealing the biggest deal for a special-purpose acquisition company ever - a transaction with Universal Music Group (OTCPK:VIVHY).
- That deal would value the music business around $40B, Dow Jones reports, and an enterprise value of about $42B.
- And that would surpass the $35B valuation that Singapore ride-hailing company Grab Holdings saw in a similar deal, according to Dealogic.
- The deal isn't certain but could be reached in the next few weeks, according to the reports.
- Universal Music Group - majority owned by French media conglomerate Vivendi, though Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) has a 20% stake - is the world's biggest music company, surpassing "big three" rivals Sony Music (NYSE:SONY) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG).