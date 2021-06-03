Uganda picks four firms including TotalEnergies for oil exploration deals
Jun. 03, 2021 1:14 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)CEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Uganda's energy ministry says it chose TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) and three other companies for the final round of its second-ever competitive oil bidding round for five oil blocks along its western border with Congo, where it has already discovered huge commercial crude deposits.
- Total and China's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) currently own licenses for the existing crude fields, believed to contain as much as 6.5B barrels of crude oil.
- The two companies have been in the process of developing the fields over the past five years, but disputes over taxes and development plans have delayed commercial production.
- TotalEnergies recently committed to help build a 900-mile export pipeline from Uganda to the Tanzanian port of Tanga, unblocking a major hurdle for the project that could cost as much as $10B.