Uganda picks four firms including TotalEnergies for oil exploration deals

Jun. 03, 2021 1:14 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)CEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Uganda's energy ministry says it chose TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) and three other companies for the final round of its second-ever competitive oil bidding round for five oil blocks along its western border with Congo, where it has already discovered huge commercial crude deposits.
  • Total and China's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) currently own licenses for the existing crude fields, believed to contain as much as 6.5B barrels of crude oil.
  • The two companies have been in the process of developing the fields over the past five years, but disputes over taxes and development plans have delayed commercial production.
  • TotalEnergies recently committed to help build a 900-mile export pipeline from Uganda to the Tanzanian port of Tanga, unblocking a major hurdle for the project that could cost as much as $10B.
