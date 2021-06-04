Acuity Brands buys DS business from ams OSRAM, terms undisclosed
Jun. 04, 2021
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) acquires ams OSRAM's North American Digital Systems, or DS, business, which primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers.
- The acquisition of ams OSRAM's LED drivers manufacturing business and addition of their team of associates will expand Acuity Brands' capabilities and its advanced LED driver portfolio, which currently includes the eldoLED driver and IOTA emergency driver brands.
- The company will take over the DS business in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including the production facility in Monterrey, Mexico.
- The transaction is expected to close during the summer of 2021, until closure, the companies will continue to operate independently.
- The financial details are not disclosed.