Hooker Furniture EPS beats by $0.57, beats on revenue

Jun. 04, 2021 6:15 AM ETHooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)HOFTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.57.
  • Revenue of $162.86M (+55.7% Y/Y) beats by $41.47M.
  • CEO comment: “While we expect the extraordinary levels of demand for home furnishings to diminish somewhat, we also expect that demand for home furnishings will settle into a higher level of demand than pre-pandemic. Consumers aren’t going to fall out of love with their homes, and we are positioned to help them enhance their homes with comfortable, stylish and quality home furnishings. We believe our company is strongly positioned to win in this environment."
