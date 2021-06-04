Five Below tipped by Morgan Stanley for margin growth after strong earnings report
Jun. 04, 2021 7:05 AM ETFIVEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley says it remains bullish on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) after taking in the retailer's Q1 earnings report. The firm points to FIVE's fundamentals and best-in-class growth outlook.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman expects the positive revisions on Five Below to continue after the strong Q1 and guidance above Street expectations.
- "Clear path to structurally higher margins post-COVID. Valuation is tricky given broader derating of growth, but a near peak multiple (35-40x) still warranted in our view," he updates.
- MS keeps an Overweight rating on Five Below and says the stock looks compelling in the medium- to long-term as a premier compounding retail growth story.
- Shares of Five Below are up 5.92% premarket to $188.40 after the retailer blasted past Q1 marks.
- Read the earnings call transcript for Five Below management's update on sales demand and inflationary pressures.