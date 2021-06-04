Goodfood’s active subscribers count rose 17% Y/Y at the end of FQ3
- Goodfood Market (OTC:GDDFF) reports active subscribers growth of 17% Y/Y to 317K of at the end of FQ3.
- The company saw a small a decline of 2,000 active subscribers, or 0.6% Q/Q.
- Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer said, “Our strategy has increasingly focused on balancing growth and profitability through a controlled marketing spend as we look to build the next phase of Goodfood as an online grocer and invest in people and technology, while demonstrating strong top line growth. The record-high loyalty of our members has also generated robust returns and cemented the success of this strategy, allowing us to build the key stepping stones to accelerate growth in Fiscal 2022 as we significantly expand selection in the coming months and continue to increase delivery speed from coast-to-coast."
- This week, the company has launched new mobile application to strengthen interactions and engagement with users to further drive order rates and basket sizes in the coming quarters.