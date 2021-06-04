Shift Technologies rallies after bullish initiation at Piper Sandler implies 80% upside
Jun. 04, 2021 Clark Schultz
- Piper Sandler starts off coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) with an Overweight rating.
- The firm thinks SFT is the most undervalued of the three online car retailer stocks that it covers. While the competitive landscape in the used car industry is noted to be changing with thousands of independent showrooms losing share to a handful of web-enabled retailers and omni-channel megadealers, SFT is expected to win more than its share of a market with $800B annually. Profitability is seen being more challenging than sales growth with Piper's long-term forecast on SFT implying max EBITDA margins below 10%.
- Shares of Shift Technologies are up 3.77% premarket to $7.71.
- Piper gives SFT a price target of $14 to rep around 80% upside potential from its current level. The average Wall Street PT on the online auto retailer is $12.33.