Mosaic to shut two Canadian potash mines, resume production at another
Jun. 04, 2021
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) says it will immediately close its K1 and K2 potash mine shafts at Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, and resume production at its Colonsay potash mine to partly offset the closures.
- From these changes, Mosaic expects to eliminate brine management expenses after July 2021 and "materially increase" 2022 available potash capacity to take advantage of the expected strength in the potash market.
- The company expects potash production to be reduced by ~1M metric tons during the transition period to March 2022.
- Mosaic says it will take $150M-$225M in various related charges in Q2.
