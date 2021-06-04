Maxeon Solar Technologies announces new flagship installation for luxury group Kering

  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) trades 2.4% higher premarket after announcing a new flagship installation wherein its advanced solar technology will be powering the newly constructed international logistics hub of the global luxury group Kering.
  • Completion is planned by August 2021 with installation located in Trecate, Northern Italy to be one of Europe's largest rooftop PV systems, with a peak output of 12.7 MW.
  • With 31K+ SunPower brand solar panels providing a total of 12.7 MWp on completion, Maxeon estimates that the installation will supply over 13.5 GWh of clean electricity and mitigate 7.5K+ tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
