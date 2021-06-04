Babcock & Wilcox to exchange $73M of secured term debt for preferred stock with B, Riley
Jun. 04, 2021 8:02 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW), RILYRILY, BWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) +1.4% premarket, inked an agreement with B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) to exchange 2,916,880 shares of 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share and with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share in exchange of $73,330,152 of existing term loans with B. Riley.
- “B&W is gaining momentum as we continue our growth strategy. We have reduced our secured debt by $347 million, significantly improving and strengthening our balance sheet, which is important to our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” said B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young. “We are focused on leveraging the strength of our experienced management team, improved balance sheet and robust pipeline to increase shareholder value while driving a worldwide industrial transformation to a green environmental future.”
- The company sees growth in all segments, including recently launched ClimateBright technologies.