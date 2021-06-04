Immutep posts positive interim data from mid-stage IMP321 cancer study

  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) announces positive interim data from its Phase II TACTI-002 study of IMP321 in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda in certain cancer patients.
  • The study is evaluating the combination in up to 183 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 1st and 2nd line (Parts A and B, respectively) or 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma ((HNSCC, Part C)).
  • ~50% of the evaluable 1st line NSCLC patients responded to the therapy, as scored by a blinded independent central review committee, with responses in all PD-L1 subgroups and a favourable median progression free survival (PFS).
  • Overall, the NSCLC patients receiving this 1st line therapy are living 8.2 months without their disease progressing, a promising improvement for a chemo-free 1st line regimen, the company said.
  • Immutep currently expects to report further interim data from the different parts of the study in the second half of 2021 or in early 2022.
  • The data will be presented in two poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • Shares up nearly 3% premarket.
  • #ASCO21
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.