Immutep posts positive interim data from mid-stage IMP321 cancer study
Jun. 04, 2021 8:11 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)MRKBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) announces positive interim data from its Phase II TACTI-002 study of IMP321 in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda in certain cancer patients.
- The study is evaluating the combination in up to 183 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 1st and 2nd line (Parts A and B, respectively) or 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma ((HNSCC, Part C)).
- ~50% of the evaluable 1st line NSCLC patients responded to the therapy, as scored by a blinded independent central review committee, with responses in all PD-L1 subgroups and a favourable median progression free survival (PFS).
- Overall, the NSCLC patients receiving this 1st line therapy are living 8.2 months without their disease progressing, a promising improvement for a chemo-free 1st line regimen, the company said.
- Immutep currently expects to report further interim data from the different parts of the study in the second half of 2021 or in early 2022.
- The data will be presented in two poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Shares up nearly 3% premarket.
- #ASCO21