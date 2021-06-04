Tesla hits a higher gear in efforts to set up shop in India

  • There is a flurry of activity reported with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in India as looks to set up sales and marketing infrastructure for a launch in the nation by the end of the year.
  • Tesla is reportedly looking to build its headquarters in Mumbai and set up showrooms there, as well as in Bangalore and Delhi. Elon Musk and team are considering using a franchise model for aftersales workshops. As part of its first staffing steps, Tesla is looking to hire a head of human resources and a head of the sales and marketing department.
  • The electric vehicle company is expected to bring the Model 3 to India in the coming months for testing and government approvals.
  • Shares of Tesla are up 1.30% in premarket trading as they look to shake off a recent slump. Tesla trades below its 200-day moving average.
