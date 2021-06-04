Proxy advisory firm ISS says to vote in favor of Extended Stay $6B sale to Blackstone/Starwood (update)
Jun. 04, 2021 8:52 AM ETExtended Stay America, Inc. (STAY), BXSTAY, BXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 1:26pm: Updates shares, adds Extended Stay comment.
- Proxy advisory firm ISS has changed its recommendation on the Extended Stay (NASDAQ:STAY) sale to Blackstone/Starwood and now recommends voting in favor of the deal. Extended Stay rose 0.6%.
- ISS recommends Extended Stay holders vote in favor of the deal, according to a copy of the report obtained by Seeking Alpha. The change comes after Blackstone and Starwood increased their offer to $20.50 from $19.50 earlier this week.
- "On balance, we find the certainty of value of the improved offers seems to present, if not marginally better, alternative relative to the uncertainties associated with the standalone scenario," according to the ISS report.
- Earlier this week, it was reported that an Extended Stay holder plans to vote in favor of Blackstone/Starwood deal.
- At least one shareholder, Tarsadia Capital, has publicly said its still against the deal even after the $1 boost.
- “In addition to the unanimous support of our boards, we are also pleased to note that the transaction is now supported by a number of our large shareholders who had previously expressed concerns," Doug Geoga, chairman of Extended Stay's board, said in a statement.
- Jefferies analyst David Katz writes in a note now that the Extended Stay deal is likely to be approved by shareholders after the revised ISS recommendation. Katz estimates that ~25% of STAY's holder base votes in line with ISS's recommendations +95% of the time.
- Katz writes that further upside to the bid is unlikely and sees downside to less than ~$15/share if the vote in favor of the deal failed.
- Last week, ISS recommended voting against Extended Stay $6B sale to Blackstone/Starwood.