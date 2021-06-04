XP joins hands with Giant Steps, the largest quantitative investment manager in Brazil
Jun. 04, 2021 8:55 AM ETXP Inc. (XP)XPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- XP (NASDAQ:XP) to acquire a minority stake in Giant Steps, the leader in systematic funds in Brazil, with ~R$7B of AUM.
- Giant Steps is the largest quantitative investment manager in Brazil, and the combination consolidates the company as the most complete ecosystem of investment managers and distributors in the country.
- In addition, the company recently announced the launch of an equity fund based on alternative data as well as a crypto fund, the first in the Brazilian market to have Bitcoin as a benchmark.
- “This partnership places XP alongside one of the most innovative managers in the country, which has been generating robust results in recent years for its clients through the intensive use of technology. This combination along with an exceptional team, positions Giant Steps as the leading player in this rapidly growing market,” stated Gustavo Pires, partner.