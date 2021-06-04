Rio Tinto adds aboriginal director in reaction to sacred cave blasts
Jun. 04, 2021 8:57 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) names an indigenous Australian to its board for the first time, in an effort to cope with the fallout from last year's destruction of ancient aboriginal rock shelters.
- Ben Wyatt will become a non-executive director on the Rio board effective September 1, after previously serving as Western Australia's former aboriginal affairs minister and treasurer of the iron-ore-rich state.
- Wyatt says he was deeply saddened by Rio's destruction of the sites, but he is now convinced of the company's commitment to changing its approach to cultural heritage issues and restoring its reputation.
- The demolition of the Juukan Gorge shelters caused the removal of CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques and two other executives, and Chairman Simon Thompson will not seek re-election next year.