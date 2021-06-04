Golden Nugget Online gaming launches new International Game Technology games in Michigan
Jun. 04, 2021 9:20 AM ETGolden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG)GNOG, GTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) announces an increase in the company's assortment of games offered in Michigan with the launch of International Game Technology's (NYSE:IGT) slot and table games online.
- Golden Nugget says it is extending its current game portfolio by offering over 50 additional games, including player favorite slots like "Cleopatra" and the innovative "Wheel of Fortune Megaways" slot game.
- "We continue to grow our portfolio of content in Michigan, we are excited to expand our games repertoire by launching IGT games in the state," notes Golden Nugget VP Warren Steven.
- Source: Press Release
- Shares of Golden Nugget are up 0.96% premarket to $13.32.
- Golden Nugget trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.