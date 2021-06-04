Live Ventures reinstating earnings calls; shares rise 1%
Jun. 04, 2021 9:29 AM ET Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is up 0.9% premarket after announcing that it is reinstating quarterly earnings calls.
- The company expects to discuss its fiscal full year and first quarter in mid-February; its fiscal second quarter in mid-May; and its fiscal third quarter in mid-August.
- Exact call details will be announced closer to each call.
- “One of the obligations of being a public company is to explain how we’re deploying capital and how we’re running the business for our stockholders,” says CEO Jon Isaac.