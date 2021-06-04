Live Ventures reinstating earnings calls; shares rise 1%

Jun. 04, 2021 9:29 AM ETLive Stars USD (LIVE-USD)LIVEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is up 0.9% premarket after announcing that it is reinstating quarterly earnings calls.
  • The company expects to discuss its fiscal full year and first quarter in mid-February; its fiscal second quarter in mid-May; and its fiscal third quarter in mid-August.
  • Exact call details will be announced closer to each call.
  • “One of the obligations of being a public company is to explain how we’re deploying capital and how we’re running the business for our stockholders,” says CEO Jon Isaac.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.