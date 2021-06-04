Graham says Leaf Group bid is 'best and final offer'
Jun. 04, 2021 9:37 AM ETLeaf Group Ltd. (LEAF), GHCLEAFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) says it's received a letter from Graham Holdings (GHC +0.7%) reiterating that Graham's not looking to raise the price in the companies' merger deal.
- "Dear Sean, We are writing to provide clarity to you and to the Leaf Group stockholders, and reiterate that we will not increase the merger consideration of $8.50 in cash per share of Leaf Group common stock," Graham CEO Tim O'Shaughnessy writes. "Our proposed price of $8.50 per share in cash reflects our careful and extensive due diligence review of the Company, and is our best and final offer."
- "We remain enthusiastic about the Leaf Group business and its fit within our long-term strategic goals," O’Shaughnessy writes.
- Leaf Group stock is down 0.4% in the first few minutes of trading, to $8.42.