G1 breast cancer candidate demonstrates anti-tumor activity in phase 1 study
Jun. 04, 2021
- G1 Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:GTHX) rintodestrant showed anti-tumor activity in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer when combined with Ibrance (palbociclib).
- Results showed the drug was well tolerated and did not lead to additional toxicities in patients.
- Also, the clinical benefit rate -- the percentage of patients with either confirmed complete or partial response or stable disease lasting at least 24 weeks was 30% for rintodestrant alone and 60 percent for rintodestrant + Ibrance.
- The results will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting that began today.
G1 shares are up 0.1% to $21.12 in morning trading.