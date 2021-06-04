Mudrick Capital all out of AMC stock and debt - CNBC
Jun. 04, 2021 10:01 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)AMC, IWN, IWMBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Mudrick Capital, which quickly jettisoned a stake in AMC (NYSE:AMC) on Tuesday, also no longer holds any AMC debt, CNBC's David Faber reports.
- Mudrick sold the 8.5M shares of AMC it acquired Tuesday for a profit and now it has also shed AMC debt, Faber reports, citing sources.
- Mudrick also reportedly told clients AMC shares were "massively overvalued."
- By quickly getting out of the stake, Mudrick missed out on AMC's rally Wednesday where shares doubled.
- Shares of AMC are bouncing around positive and negative territory this morning, currently down 1.2%.
- Looking to still capitalize on the rally that has shares up 2,300% year to date, AMC is asking shareholders to approve the sale of 25M more shares.
- But it says it will not issue any more equity until 2022.
- Meanwhile, passive investors are feeling second-hand effects for the meme excitement, with AMC the top-weighted stock in the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) and the Russell Value 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWN).