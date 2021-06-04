Velodyne Lidar's founder calls for CEO and Chairman to step down
- Velodyne Lidar's (VLDR +2.1%) founder David Hall has called for CEO Anand Gopalan and Chairman Brad Culkin to step down for not acting in the best interest of shareholders.
- Hall — who was ousted from his board chair role in February — has written to the board also calling for the resignation of board members, Michael Dee and Christopher Thomas, who were appointed by Graf Industrial Corp., SPAC that took the company public late last year.
- Hall said "I believe that each of these individuals has breached stockholders' confidence and destroyed significant value in the company."
- Hall added that he holds about 52.2% of the company's outstanding stock.
- Source: Press Release