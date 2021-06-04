Cullinan Oncology surges 17% on phase 1/2a non-small cell lung cancer data
Jun. 04, 2021 10:26 AM ETCullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are up 17% in morning trading following the release of phase 1/2a interim data on its non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") candidate CLN-081.
- The trial evaluated 45 NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations who received at least one dose of CLN-081 as of April 1 at different dosage strengths.
- Objective partial response was seen in 21 of 42 evaluable patients.
- About 76% of all patients showing some degree of tumor regression at six weeks when they received their first scan after treatment began.
- Regarding safety, no patients experiened any Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events and rash was limited to Grade 1 or 2.
- The data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting.
- #ASCO21