Harpoon shares slide after early-stage prostate cancer study data fails to impress

  • Harpoon Therapeutics shares fall (HARP -21.6%) after interim data from its ongoing dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2a trial for HPN424 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ((mCRPC)) failed to impress investors.
  • The ongoing dose escalation Phase 1/2a trial has enrolled 89 patients with progressive, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in 13 cohorts.
  • The data showed only one confirmed case of partial response (PR), and treatment duration > 24 weeks was observed in 15 of 74 (20%) patients.
  • The most frequent adverse events were cytokine release syndrome (CRS), chills, and pyrexia, with the majority of CRS events occurring with the first dose.
  • Dose Limiting Toxicities ((DLTs)) were observed at doses ranging from 96 to 300ng/kg and did not limit escalation and Maximum Tolerated Dose has not been reached, the company said.
  • The most common reason for study discontinuation was progressive disease; two of 89 (2%) patients discontinued treatment due to treatment-related adverse events.
  • Harpoon shares are up ~26% YTD.
  • #ASCO21
