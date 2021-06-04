DTE Energy to retire River Rouge power plant

  • DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will formally retire its River Rouge coal-fired power plant. The facility was built on 100 acres in the city of River Rouge and began operations in 1956.
  • The coal plant went into commercial operation in 1958 with two generating units of 260 megawatts each and a third at 320 megawatts.
  • On May 31, 2021, River Rouge provided its final megawatt of power. The cessation of the plant is another milestone in DTE Energy's clean energy transition.
  • (DTE +0.1%)
  • Press Release
