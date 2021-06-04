ArcBest falls sharply after Wolfe Research turns cautious
Jun. 04, 2021 10:40 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- ArcBest (ARCB -13.2%) slides after Wolfe Research pulls its bullish view of the trucking stock.
- Analyst Scott Group thinks investors should take profits following a monster six-month rally for ArcBest.
- The firm moves its rating to Peer Perform from Outperform, which sets it apart from the very bullish Wall Street consensus.
- Some analysts have warned on rising labor costs for trucking and logistics companies as a headwind that may offset the benefit of the economy gaining steam.
- The drop in ArcBest today pushes share to their lowest level in about ten weeks.
- Valuation on ArcBest is attractive to trucking peers and it has a B Value Grade despite the big runup.