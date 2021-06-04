Putin says first string of Nord Stream 2 pipeline completed

  • Russia's President Putin says the pipelaying of the first line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany had been completed, and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is ready to start filling the link with gas.
  • Earlier this week, Russia deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said ~100 km of the two-string pipeline remains to be laid.
  • The Gazprom-led project also includes Western partners Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall, Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).
  • The pipeline could be finished by late summer without a major intervention to stop it, after U.S. President Biden backed off from new U.S. sanctions against the project.
