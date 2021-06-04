Workhorse Group slides after Cowen moves to the sidelines
Jun. 04, 2021 10:51 AM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The wild trading continues for Workhorse Group (WKHS -10.8%) after it is clipped by Cowen to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. The ratings reduction follows a Reddit-fueled rally that pushed valuation on Workhorse to a level the firm seems as fair.
- Shares of Workhorse Group are still up more than 50% for the week, but are down 70% from the 52-week high.
- Investors had a decent heads-up on some action on Workhorse Group after it was listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch last Friday.
- Notably, Workhorse is swinging wildly up and down as it trades with a high level of short interest.