Workhorse Group slides after Cowen moves to the sidelines

Jun. 04, 2021 10:51 AM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept
Photo by MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • The wild trading continues for Workhorse Group (WKHS -10.8%) after it is clipped by Cowen to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. The ratings reduction follows a Reddit-fueled rally that pushed valuation on Workhorse to a level the firm seems as fair.
  • Shares of Workhorse Group are still up more than 50% for the week, but are down 70% from the 52-week high.
  • Investors had a decent heads-up on some action on Workhorse Group after it was listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch last Friday.
  • Notably, Workhorse is swinging wildly up and down as it trades with a high level of short interest.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.