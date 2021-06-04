Online manufacturing marketplace Xometry files for IPO
Jun. 04, 2021
- Online manufacturing marketplace Xometry Inc. (XMTR) launched an IPO on Friday to raise $100M, although that’s likely just a placeholder value.
- Xometry wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to list under the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “XMTR,” but released few other details about the offering.
- For example, the filing didn’t say how many shares the company plans to sell, nor the stock’s expected price range or how many shares outstanding the company will have following the initial public offering.
- Likewise, XMTR hasn’t previously released an estimated value for the firm. The company did announce last September that it raised $75M in a Series E funding round, but didn’t specify a valuation at the time.
- That said, Xometry did disclose in its S-1 that it will have Class A shares for the public, with Class B shares held by co-founders Randolph Altschuler and Laurence Zuriff. Altschuler currently serves as Xometry’s CEO, while Zuriff is the chief strategy officer.
- Class B stock will have 20 votes per share vs. one vote for each Class A share. Xometry didn’t specify how much voting power that will give Altschuler and Zuriff, but did say in the S-1 that they “will have the ability to control the outcome of matters submitted to our stockholders for approval, including the election of our directors and the approval of any change in control transaction.”
- The company said it intends to use proceeds from the IPO to repay debt and to cover working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and possible future acquisitions.
- Xometry runs an online marketplace that pairs companies seeking 3D printing and other product manufacturing with those who provide such services.
- “We are a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world,” the company wrote in its S-1. “We use our proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empower sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses.”
- XMTR also offers services related to manufacturing, such as connecting product makers with financing, tools and supplies.
- Xometry wrote in its S-1 that the company has connected more than 43,000 buyers of manufacturing services, including nearly 30% of Fortune 500 companies, with some 5,000 manufacturing operations.
- All in, the company’s revenues grew 76.3% year over year in 2020 to reach $141.4M.
- However, rapidly growing expenses meant Xometry’s net loss actually widened by 28.7% last year to hit $39.9M: