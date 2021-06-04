Second Sight Medical rises defying legal battle; regains NASDAQ compliance
Jun. 04, 2021 11:53 AM ETSecond Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES)EYESBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Second Sight Medical (EYES +23.0%) is soaring in morning hours despite a lawsuit filed against the company in France.
- In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that on June 01, it received a summons from Pixium Vision in connection with a lawsuit filed in the Commercial Court of Paris seeking damages due to an alleged violation of an agreement between the two parties.
- The France-based company seeks damages to the tune of $6.3M (€5.2M) in addition to court and other costs.
- However, Second Sight insists that it paid $1M in damages to Pixium in April as per the Memorandum of Understanding linked to a proposed business combination between the two parties.
- “The company believes that it owes nothing further to Pixium under the MOU, and it intends vigorously to defend against these claims,” Second Sight said in the 8-K filing.
- Meanwhile, the company said it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules on the annual meeting requirement.
- On June 01, Nasdaq has notified that the company now complies with the annual meeting requirement for continued listing on the exchange citing its annual meeting held on May 28.