Real Estate is the top-performing sector over the last 3-months, see which ETFs capitalized
Jun. 04, 2021 11:56 AM ET Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), IYR, SCHH, VNQ By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Over the past three months, the market segment that has been the outperformer has been the real estate sector. Of the eleven S&P 500 sectors, real estate has been the top performer as it is +20.98% since March 4th.
- Additionally, over a three-month period, not only has real estate been the best performing sector it’s also outperforming materials, which has been the second-best three-month performing segment by 5%.
- Below are the four largest real estate exchange traded funds by assets under management and their three-month performance. Additionally, see a chart on how these ETFs have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past three months.
- Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ): +17.31%.
- Schwab US REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH): +18.82%.
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR): +18.49%.
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE): +20.62%.
- Market participants continue to see home prices rise as inventories remain low and new construction cannot keep up with the current demand. According to the latest mortgage market survey by Freddie Mac, as of June 3rd, the U.S. weekly 30-year mortgage rate is at 2.99%, right below the 3.00% mark.
- Furthermore, since April 1st, roughly two months back, the average U.S. weekly 30-year mortgage rate was at 3.18%. With a near-quarter percent drop in average rates hitting customers' pockets, the demand for new homes continues to grow.
- Below is a chart that shows the above data for mortgage rates and how they have come down since April 1st.
- Data and chart are according to Freddie Mac.
