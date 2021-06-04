Vincerx Pharma shares up nearly 7% on candidate data for lymphoma
Jun. 04, 2021 1:36 PM ETVincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC)VINCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) are up 6.8% in afternoon trading after releasing phase 1 data on VIP152, its candidate for double-hit lymphoma.
- Pharmacodynamic biomarker analysis of a phase 1 study of VIP152, a PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor, showed significant reduction, lasting at least four hours, of MYC, PCNA and MCL-1 mRNA in all patients.
- Two out of seven patients saw metabolic complete responses ("CR") in terms of tumor reduction.
- Those two patients stayed on therapy for, respectively, 3.7 and 2.3 years until the COVID-19 pandemic. Metabolic CR was maintained at study exit.
- Two patients had a Grade 3 adverse event but no patients discontinued due to them.
- A phase 1b expansion study in MYC-driven advanced cancers is ongoing with up to 30 patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive lymphoma, and up to 40 patients with advanced solid tumors.
- A poster was presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
