Broadcom gains 2% as analysts praise low-risk setup after strong earnings
Jun. 04, 2021 1:16 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)AVGOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 2% higher today, and pulling together a gain on the week, after its fiscal second-quarter earnings topped expectations thanks to strong demand for chips in multiple markets and the company guided to the high side for current-quarter revenues.
- That's led to a price target hike at Jefferies, to $550 from $520, implying 16% further upside. The report indicated strong growth both in wireless and broadband, and the company's "controlled shipment process to true customer demand and unique visibility lowers its structural risk relative to peers," the firm says.
- Oppenheimer is reiterating a target of $575, near the Street high and implying 21% upside. Broadcom is "better positioned than most to secure supply," it says.
- And while it's raising its price target (to $475), Wells Fargo reiterates an Equal Weight position, saying that chip industry constraints could run well into next year. And investors are likely to focus on the company's updated lead time and backlog, along with longer-term contracts.
- Shares have managed a 50%-plus gain over the past 12 months:
