G-III Apparel Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 04, 2021 1:16 PM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $462.6M (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.