Nasdaq leads, with S&P, Dow Jones also higher on Goldilocks jobs report
Jun. 04, 2021
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.4% is leading the major averages as megacaps rally and yields retreat following May's employment numbers.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 7 basis points to 1.56%, around the lowest it's been in the past month.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.8% is also solidly higher. The Dow (DJI) +0.3% is getting a little price drag from UnitedHealth and Home Depot.
- All the megacaps are higher, with Tesla bouncing back from yesterday's losses.
- But Elon Musk is having a negative effect on Bitcoin and crypto stocks.
- The megacap homes are leading the eight S&P sectors in the green, with Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) followed by Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
- Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) is at the bottom. Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) is also down on the drop in rates.
- AMC is still in a bit of limbo, up slightly. Clean Energy is struggling to hold onto gains.