Nasdaq leads, with S&P, Dow Jones also higher on Goldilocks jobs report

Jun. 04, 2021 1:22 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLF, XLRE, XLY, XLC, XLK, DJI, SP500By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.4% is leading the major averages as megacaps rally and yields retreat following May's employment numbers.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down 7 basis points to 1.56%, around the lowest it's been in the past month.
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.8% is also solidly higher. The Dow (DJI) +0.3% is getting a little price drag from UnitedHealth and Home Depot.
  • All the megacaps are higher, with Tesla bouncing back from yesterday's losses.
  • But Elon Musk is having a negative effect on Bitcoin and crypto stocks.
  • The megacap homes are leading the eight S&P sectors in the green, with Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) followed by Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
  • Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) is at the bottom. Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) is also down on the drop in rates.
  • AMC is still in a bit of limbo, up slightly. Clean Energy is struggling to hold onto gains.

