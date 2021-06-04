Deputy Attorney General: U.S. needs Bitcoin exchanges' help to fight ransomware
Jun. 04, 2021 2:41 PM ETMandiant, Inc. (MNDT)CRWD, CYBR, BTC-USDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor39 Comments
- U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco called for improved cooperation, especially from cryptocurrency exchanges, to help fight ransomware attacks. At the same time, she stressed the need for increased corporate transparency related to the issue.
- In an interview with CNBC, Monaco called for a whole-of-government approach to the problem. This would include centralized reporting and national, even global, communication on the issue.
- Regarding Russia, which is widely considered a haven for ransomware gangs, Monaco refused to directly tie the attackers to the Russian government, saying she did not want to get ahead of any open investigations.
- However, she noted that the criminals involved in recent high-profile attacks "have ties to Russia." She stressed that no country should be harboring ransomware attackers.
- Monaco said that authorities needed help from cryptocurrency exchanges to "follow that money." This comes as cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin (BTC-USD), have become the payment of choice for ransomware criminals.
- The deputy AG also asked corporate leaders to take the appropriate steps to curtail the ransomware epidemic.
- To lower the risks associated with this type of crime, Monaco told companies to enact appropriate precautions, like creating viable backups for data and systems. She also pressed for more transparency from firms who have been victimized, saying that such disclosures are "critical" to protect U.S. infrastructure.
- As part of the interview, Monaco echoed earlier comments from FBI Director Christopher Wray, who compared the recent spate of ransomware attacks to 9/11.
- "We need to treat ransomware and cyberattacks like the national security threats that they are," Monaco said, repeating similar sentiments from Wray.
- Ransomware attacks have gained notoriety recently, thanks to a series of well-publicized incidents involving corporate victims. These include the Colonial Pipeline attack and the disruption of operations at meat processor JBS Foods.
- Earlier this week, reports broke that the U.S. Justice Department was looking to crack down on ransomware, giving these crimes the same priority level as traditional terrorism.