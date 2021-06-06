Marvell Technology Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Jun. 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 7th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.12M (+17.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Adjusted gross margin of 63.1%.
  • Over the last 2 years, MRVL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
