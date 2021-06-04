Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch
Jun. 04, 2021
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - June 7
- Volatility watch - The meme stocks will be watched closely again for signs of cracking. While AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) are the heavy hitters with +1000% YTD gains, Reddit buzz is also still circling around a longer list of names that includes Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CLNE), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BYND), Blackberry (NYSE:BB), Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS), Express (NYSE:EXPR), Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS).
- All week - A large number of conferences and analyst events are running during the week including the NAREIT REITweek Investor Conference 2021, the Deutsche Bank 18th Global Consumer Conference, the Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom / TMT Conference, the Oppenheimer & Co Virtual Software & Semiconductor Bus Tour, the Goldman Sachs 2nd Annual Global Consumer ESG Conference, Wells Fargo Virtual Media & Telco Day, the Citi Silicon Valley Virtual IT Hardware Bus Tour, the Morgan Stanley Digital Auto Retail Disruption Day event, the Berenberg Gaming Conference, the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, the Deutsche Bank 12th Annual Global Basic Materials Conference, the LD Micro Invitational XI event and the Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference.
- All week - FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will also post its latest economic update. Last month, the shipping giant forecast that U.S. GDP would increase 6.6% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2022. An improving labor market, increasing vaccine availability, and a substantial fiscal boost contributed to the positive growth outlook.
- All day - Merck (NYSE:MRK) holds an Oncology Event as part of the ASCO Conference. Data spanning more than 20 cancer types from its oncology research program will be presented. Shares of Merck rose more than 3% last year in the following two days after its oncology event at ASCO.
- All day - Quiet periods expire on Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and SimilarWeb (NYSE:SMWB).
- All day - ASCO presentations are expected from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB), Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS).
- 10:00 a.m. Walmart International (NYSE:WMT) CEO Judith McKenna gives one of the more intriguing talks at the Deutsche Bank's Global Consumer Conference.
- 10:00 a.m. Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) will discuss its financial guidance and provide an update on its recent acquisition of NIC during a conference call.
- 10:15 a.m. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the more notable presenters at the Evercore ISI TMT Conference. Shares of NVIDIA have broken higher amid reports on strong demand for the RTX 3080 Ti GPU product.
- 1:00 p.m. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will hold the opening keynote for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. Apple is expected to go over updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8, MacOS 12, and TVOS 15. New hardware reveals could include a new MacBook Pro release, both a 14-inch and 16-inch display driven by the M1 chip. Also look for some hints about upcoming initiatives from Cupertino.
- 1:00 p.m. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) holds an investor event to highlight the company's video segment.
- 2:25 p.m. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) CEO Jason Robins participates in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference.
- 4:30 p.m. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) holds a conference call to go over some of its ASCO presentations, including new clinical data and in-depth analyses on the impact of Libtayo in several advanced cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Tuesday - June 8
- All day - Shareholders with Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) vote on the proposed sale of the company to Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Proxy firm ISS changed its recommendation to being in favor of the deal after Blackstone and Starwood Capital boosted their offer for Extended Stay, but shareholder Tarsadia Capital is against the deal.
- All day - FDA action dates arrive for Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) 20vPnC vaccine and Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) TRIKAFTA.
- All day - The IPO share lockup period expires Hydrofarm Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFM). Shares of Hydrofarm have more than doubled from the IPO pricing level of $20.
- All day - MIT Technology Review hosts its annual conference on the future of work. Some of the more interesting talks at the EmTech Next 2021 event will be from Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Chip Bergh, Merck (MRK) CEO Ken Frazier, Citrix CIO Meerah Rajavel and Microsoft Chief Scientist Jaime Teevan.
- All day - Nareit's three-day REITweek event begins. Amid the large number of presentations, watch Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for color on whether apartment leasing in coastal cities is recovering from pandemic and commentary from Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) on if the pandemic benefit is fading. Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) have both traded with high volatility into their presentations. Jefferies analyst David Katz expects an upwards bias for estimates on REITs coming out of the conference.
- 6:00 a.m. - Ford (NYSE:F) officially introduces its new compact pickup truck called Maverick during an online event. The automaker is looking to make a splash by pricing the truck at around the $20K level. Ford is up 37% over the last four weeks and just landed a Street-high price target from JPMorgan.
- 1:30 p.m. ARK Invest holds its monthly webinar with Cathie Wood and team under more scrutiny than in the past. Recent addition to the ARK funds include Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)
- 4:00 p.m. Vireo Health International (VREOF) hosts an online virtual event for the institutional and retail investment communities. The company's executive leadership team is scheduled to provide updates regarding Vireo's long-term vision, strategy, and financial outlook. Vireo's senior leadership team will also host a conference call the following morning to discuss the business updates and answer questions from the investment community.
Wednesday - June 9
- All day - Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is on watch with a virtual non-deal roadshow scheduled with BTIG. The firm already rates Cresco Labs at Buy and could turn even more constructive after the event.
- All day - IPO share lockup periods expire on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX). Of the four stocks, AbCellera Biologics has seen the biggest share price appreciation from its IPO pricing level.
- All day - The TechCrunch Mobility virtual event delves into the current state of the mobility revolution and future of transportation. Of note, execs from Toyota (NYSE:TM), Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF) and Ford (F) will discuss innovation with robotics in manufacturing self-driving vehicles. Appearances by autonomous delivery upstart Nuro, AI data classifier iMerit and charging station repair specialist ChargerHelp! will also be watched closely.
- 12:00 p.m. The National Retail Federation holds its inaugural State of Retail and the Consumer virtual event. The focus will be on consumer shopping trends and how they are shifting retail business operations. The breakdown on the post-pandemic expectations for online retailers like Etsy(ETSY) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) could be of special interest.
- After 4:00 p.m. The Nasdaq short report will be released. The huge meme-inspired rallies over the last week has increased interest once again in highly-shorted names. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS), Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) were near the top of the list the last time Nasdaq updated on short positions.
- 5:00 p.m. GameStop holds its earnings conference call. The company's commentary on the NFT platform and stance on potentially issuing new shares could be of interest.
Thursday - June 10
- All day - Sotheby's holds an auction for a rare CryptoPunk as part of its curated NFT Sale. CryptoPunks are an assortment of 24x24 pixelated avatars, with no two alike out of the 10K in existence. The auction could be of interest to Topps trading card SPAC Mudrick Capital II (NASDAQ:MUDS) if mainstream NFT interest looks strong at the Sotheby's auction. Topps has a NFT licensing deal with major league baseball.
- All day - OPEC releases its monthly oil market report.
- All day - Shareholders with Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are due to vote on the merger agreement with Graham (NYSE:GHC) after receiving notification that it has the best and final offer in hand from Graham. ISS recommended Leaf shareholders approve the merger and all related proposals.
- 8:00 a.m. Shareholders with Grubhub (NASDAQ:GRUB) vote on the buyout by Just East Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF).
- 8:00 a.m. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) host its 2021 Investor Day. The event will include three hours of virtual presentations by management. Shares of BlackRock have rallied in the past after the financial giant's investor day event.
- 8:30 a.m. The May report on consumer prices has been circled by economists as a key report. Bank of America forecasts another outsized gain in inflation in May with core CPI rising 0.5% vs. 0.4% consensus estimate. Inflation strength has been linked in general to commodity shortages, labor pressure and reopening considerations. For May, auto prices are expected to stand out again amid broad based gains across categories. Airline investors will be looking for update on average air fares during the month.
- 9:00 a.m. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) hosts a Virtual Investor Day event. Senior management will give presentations and conduct a question and answer session.
- 9:30 a.m. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) holds a virtual Investor Day event.
- 10:45 a.m. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner participates in a fireside chat as part of Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference.
- 11:00 a.m. Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) hosts a virtual Real Estate Segment Investor Day. The company's senior leaders will provide an update on its strategy and plans for Radian’s title and digital real estate businesses, including the upcoming launch of some highly innovative digital products and services across its title and real estate platforms.
- 1:00 p.m. ProShares hosts an investor event titled "Rising Rates: A Playbook for Stocks and Bonds." ProShares investment strategists plan to provide a playbook aimed to help prepare equity and fixed income portfolios against rising rates.
- Postmarket Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reports earnings with options volatility implying a move up or down of about 16% after the numbers drop. During past earnings call, the online retailer has issued commentary on trends to jolt shares.
Friday - June 11
- All day - Videogame sales are due to be reported for the month of May. Videogame sales were $5.61B in March and then dropped to $4.65B in April to mark the first year-over-year decline in 14 months against a tough COVID-19 lockdown comparable. Sony (NYSE:SONY), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Epic/Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Square Enix (OTCPK:SQNNY) have been topping the sales dollar charts over the last few months.
- 10:00 a.m. DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) holds a creditor meeting of interest. Shares of DavidsTea have surged on hopes for a formal restructuring.