Stitch Fix FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Monday, June 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $510.67M (+37.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted Ebitda loss of $7.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, SFIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.