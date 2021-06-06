Stitch Fix FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview

Jun. 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Monday, June 7th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $510.67M (+37.4% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Adjusted Ebitda loss of $7.7M.
  • Over the last 2 years, SFIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.
