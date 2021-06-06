Vail Resorts FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Monday, June 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.56 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $879.89M (+26.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Ebitda of $456.7M for the quarter.
- Over the last 1 year, MTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.