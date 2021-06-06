HealthEquity Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-25.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $181.51M (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HQY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.