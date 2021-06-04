Incyte and MorphoSys present new three-year data for blood cancer therapy

Jun. 04, 2021 2:49 PM ETMorphoSys AG (MOR), INCYMOR, INCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Red blood cells flowing through the blood stream
Photo by ExperienceInteriors/iStock via Getty Images

  • According to new three-year follow-up data disclosed by Incyte (INCY +0.6%) and MorphoSys US (MOR +6.2%), tafasitamab (Monjuvi) and lenalidomide combination has improved patient outcomes in a Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
  • The single arm, open-label L-MIND study had enrolled 81 patients with a total of 80 patients becoming evaluable for efficacy analysis as of October 30, 2020, data cut-off.
  • The overall response rate (ORR) for the combination therapy reached 57.5% (95% CI = 45.9, 68.5; 46 out of 80 patients) while complete response (CR) rate stood at 40% (32 out of 80 patients).
  • The median duration of response ((DoR)): 43.9 months (95% CI = 26.1, Not Reached [NR]), median overall survival (OS): 33.5 months (95% CI = 18.3, NR), median progression free survival (PFS): 11.6 months (95% CI = 6.3, 45.7).
  • The data will be included in a poster presentation at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
  • In July 2020, the FDA granted accelerated approval for Monjuvi in combination with lenalidomide to treat adults with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.
  • The decision was supported by data from the MorphoSys-sponsored Phase 2 L-MIND study which at the time demonstrated ORR of 55%, CR rate of 37%, and PR of 18% including a median duration of response ((mDOR)) of 21.7 months.
  • MorphoSys US is a subsidiary of MorphoSys AG which recently reached a deal to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

  • #ASCO21

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.