Incyte and MorphoSys present new three-year data for blood cancer therapy
Jun. 04, 2021 2:49 PM ETMorphoSys AG (MOR), INCYMOR, INCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- According to new three-year follow-up data disclosed by Incyte (INCY +0.6%) and MorphoSys US (MOR +6.2%), tafasitamab (Monjuvi) and lenalidomide combination has improved patient outcomes in a Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
- The single arm, open-label L-MIND study had enrolled 81 patients with a total of 80 patients becoming evaluable for efficacy analysis as of October 30, 2020, data cut-off.
- The overall response rate (ORR) for the combination therapy reached 57.5% (95% CI = 45.9, 68.5; 46 out of 80 patients) while complete response (CR) rate stood at 40% (32 out of 80 patients).
- The median duration of response ((DoR)): 43.9 months (95% CI = 26.1, Not Reached [NR]), median overall survival (OS): 33.5 months (95% CI = 18.3, NR), median progression free survival (PFS): 11.6 months (95% CI = 6.3, 45.7).
- The data will be included in a poster presentation at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
- In July 2020, the FDA granted accelerated approval for Monjuvi in combination with lenalidomide to treat adults with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.
- The decision was supported by data from the MorphoSys-sponsored Phase 2 L-MIND study which at the time demonstrated ORR of 55%, CR rate of 37%, and PR of 18% including a median duration of response ((mDOR)) of 21.7 months.
- MorphoSys US is a subsidiary of MorphoSys AG which recently reached a deal to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals.
#ASCO21