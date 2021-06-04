DTE Energy details DT Midstream spin-off dates
Jun. 04, 2021
- DTE Energy's (NYSE:DTE) stockholders will receive one share of DT Midstream common stock for every two shares of DTE Energy common stock held.
- The fractional shares of DT Midstream common stock will be aggregated and sold in the open market, with the net proceeds distributed pro rata in cash payments to DTE shareholders.
- The record date for distribution of DT Midstream shares will be June 18, 2021; the distribution date for DT Midstream shares is anticipated to be July 1, 2021.
- "When-issued" trading is expected to begin on June 17, 2021.
