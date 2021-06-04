Fisher Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after four infant deaths
Jun. 04, 2021 3:19 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)MATBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Mattel (MAT -0.7%) subsidiary Fisher Prices recalls its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders due to its possible suffocation hazard.
- So far, incidents of four infant deaths have occurred in the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and no deaths have occurred in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.
- Approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.
- Company does not expect any material impact on the previously provided guidance, operations and cash flows.
- Fisher-Price has asked all users to contact for refund.
- Source