Fisher Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after four infant deaths

  • Mattel (MAT -0.7%) subsidiary Fisher Prices recalls its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders due to its possible suffocation hazard.
  • So far, incidents of four infant deaths have occurred in the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and no deaths have occurred in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.
  • Approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.
  • Company does not expect any material impact on the previously provided guidance, operations and cash flows.
  • Fisher-Price has asked all users to contact for refund.
