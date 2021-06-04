Northrop upped to Buy at Stifel on 'elevated global threat environment'

  • Northrop Grumman (NOC +2.8%) hits an all-time high after Stifel upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $475 price target, hiked from $350, citing the defense company's "favorable alignment with areas of strategic longer-term importance" within the context of "a still-elevated global threat environment."
  • Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi says he has viewed Northrop as a high-quality defense business, but his Hold rating in recent years has been driven largely by the view that the company's execution or budget risk was greater than pure-play defense peers.
  • But given the degree of relative underperformance of defense stocks and historically low relative valuations, DeNardi says he sees a much stronger case for defense shares amid rising geopolitical tensions that could accelerate as COVID-19 dynamics normalize.
  • Northrop Grumman has been considered a "high-conviction buy" for Leo Nelissen in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
