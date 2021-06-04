FCPT recasts and extends $650M unsecured credit facility
Jun. 04, 2021 4:27 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) entered into a second amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement with a group of existing and new lenders which amended and extended FCPT's existing $650M credit facility.
- The loan agreement provides for a $250M revolving credit facility maturing in November 2025, and a term loan facility of $400M with laddered maturities from 2023 through 2026.
- The recast extended the maturity of the revolving facility by four years and $250M of the term loans by three years.
- The company may elect to borrow up to an additional $350M under an accordion feature of the credit facility.
- Borrowings under the amended revolving facility bear interest at LIBOR plus 125 basis points, versus pricing of LIBOR plus 145 basis points under the prior agreement, and the term loans bear interest at LIBOR plus 125 basis points.