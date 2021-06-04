AvalonBay occupancy rates continue to trend up in May

  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) reports average physical occupancy for its established communities improved to 96.0% in May, up from 95.7% in April.
  • That's up from 93.9% in Q4 2020.
  • Like-term effective rent change in May was -1.9%, an improvement from -5.1% in April and -11.0% in Q4 2020.
  • Average move-in rent value of $2,436 in May increased from $2,340 in April and $2,248 in Q4 2020.
  • The average asking rent in May 2021 was ~14% above the average monthly asking rent during Q4 2020; average concession per new move-in lease executed in May 2021 was $465 vs. $1,872 during Q4.
  • The company reaffirms its Q2 outlook for established communities total residential revenue down 5.5% Y/Y, resulting in 0.0% change in established communities total residential rental revenue vs. the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • On Thursday, Mizuho analysts upgraded AvalonBay to Buy as they see improving operating trends in some select apartment REITs.
