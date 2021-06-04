S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
Jun. 04, 2021 - SPY, XLE, XLK, XLF, XLV, XLY, XLI, XLU, XLB, XLC, XLP, XLRE
- In this shortened trading week, the S&P 500 finished in positive territory. Furthermore, in this weekly U.S. fund flows insight report by Refinitiv Lipper ending June 2nd, 2021, data shows that the investment community was overall net purchasers of fund assets, both traditional funds and exchange traded funds totaling +$5.7B.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week on a negative note -0.03% and is +12.01% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the open on June 1st to the close of June 4th.
- #1: Energy, +6.63% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +4.71%.
- #2: Real Estate, +3.04% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +2.48%.
- #3: Financials, +1.22% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +0.26%.
- #4: Information Technology, +1.18% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +0.68%.
- #5: Consumer Staples, +1.01% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +0.72%.
- #6: Communication Services, +0.57% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) +0.14%.
- #7: Materials, +0.56% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -0.41%.
- #8: Utilities, +0.29% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +0.02%.
- #9: Industrials, +0.22% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -0.92%.
- #10: Consumer Discretionary, -0.99% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -1.63%.
- #11: Health Care, -1.15% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) -1.34%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. See how they matched last week's performance.